Urdu Academy to conduct week-long workshop to train scholars

Hyderabad: It is the need of the hour to hone the skills of the Urdu Research scholars in keeping with the latest trends in the field of Science and Technology. It is necessary that their research level is at par with the national and international standards in terms of planning and writing.

Telangana Urdu Academy under its Chairman Dr. Mohammed Rahimuddin Ansari in cooperation with Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will hold a week-long workshop at the Academy from April 11 to 19 to train Urdu Research Scholars.

The workshop program will be inaugurated by the Incharge Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad Urdu University Prof S M Rehmatullah. The Director / Secretary Urdu Academy Dr. Mohammed Ghouse will be the Chief Guest of the program.

To get more details about the workshop, contact: 9160077753 / 9948412484.