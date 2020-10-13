Urdu, Arabic missing from Osmania University logo

Hyderabad: Osmania University is the first university of the country which provided higher education through Urdu medium. The 7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan founded the university but as time passed, Urdu no more remained the medium of instruction. By passing days, the university lost imprints of Urdu language and culture.

Before the formation of Telangana state, the old logo of the university existed, which had Arabic and Urdu inscriptions. But after the formation of Telangana sate, with TRS coming to power, the logo of the university was changed and it became like the logo of any other university. As if it was a planned conspiracy to do away with Urdu and its culture.

Even the non-minority alumni of the university raised objections over the change and said it showed the communal mindset.

The original logo of the Osmania University had both Arabic and Urdu inscriptions. The upper part of the logo had Nizam turra (crown) of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam and the founder of Osmania University. The crown was surrounded by wandering beams of lights and the words Noorun Ala Noor were printed in Arabic. But the Telangana government prepared a new logo and removed Urdu and Arabic from it, replacing them with Telugu and Hindi. It also removed the crown of Nizam from the logo.

Looking at the logo of the university, it is difficult to know that this is the same university which once had Urdu as its medium of instruction. Just an Urdu letter ‘ain’ in Urdu remained on it. The government and administration was helpless in this regard, as they could not remove it because the name of the university is still Osmania which begins in Urdu with the letter ‘ain’.

KCR government which boasts to preserve the culture and heritage of Telangana should restore the old logo of Osmania University and prove its love with Nizam instead of just paying lip service.

Source: Siasat news