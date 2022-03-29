Urdu journalism thrives without government patronage: Amer Ali Khan

Published: 29th March 2022
Amer Ali Khan
Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Urdu journalism and journalists played a crucial role in the struggle movement of the country.  The best example of courageous journalism is Maulvi Mohammed Baqir and Mirza Bedaar Bakht who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

On March 27, Urdu journalism completed 200 years of its history.  It plays a great role in the country’s freedom movement which is acknowledged by every Indian.

“Urdu newspaper “Jame Jahan Numa” was published in Calcutta on March 27 1822 by Pandit Harihar Datt.  This was the beginning of vernacular journalism in the country,” Siasat Urdu Daily News Editor Amer Ali Khan said addressing the executive meeting of TUWJ affiliated to IJU.

IJU and the TUWJ celebrated 200 years of Urdu journalism and they specially invited Amer Ali Khan who was felicitated in the program.

Aamir Ali Khan said in spite of the communal elements targeting the language, Urdu is still thriving in media and Bollywood, both of which were free from communalism a few years ago.

“The first Urdu newspaper was launched by Harihar Dutt.  The communalists, however, are trying to link Urdu with Muslims which is not true. The language was born and took shape in the country.  The language has words and expressions from Sanskrit, Hindi, Persian, and Arabic.

Siasat Daily is planning to celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism over a period of next two years

