Urdu journalist succumbs to COVID-19

26th August 2020
Pic courtesy: Roznama Rashtriya Sahara

New Delhi: Senior journalist of Roznama Rashtriya Sahara Dr Abdul Qadir Shams Qasmi passed away at Majidia Hospital due to coronavirus.

He was admitted in the hospital a week ago. Shams was 50-year-old. He is survived by wife, a son and three daughters.

Shams was not well for the past one month. It was found later that he had contracted coronavirus. A week ago he underwent plasma therapy following which his condition improved. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday at around 1 o’clock.

Abdul Qadir Shams was Darul Uloom Deoband passed out. He did PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was an active social activist besides being a senior journalist. He had authored several books.

With his demise Urdu journalism has lost a dynamic journalist.

