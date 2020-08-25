Urdu poet Ashok Sahil dies at 64



Muzaffarnagar: Urdu poet Ashok Sahil passed away at a Meerut hospital on Monday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 64.

Sahil had been suffering from kidney ailments for some years, and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened on Monday morning.

Uffff Ashok Bhai Aaram karo ⚘⚘⚘⚘



Kya munh tod Jawab diye Muhabbat ki Zuban ke Qatilon ko



MERI URDU KO AATANKION KI ZUBAN JIS NE KAHA HOGA~~



USKO TO APNI MAAN KA DOODH BHI KADWA LAGA HOGA ~~#Ashok Sahil pic.twitter.com/LGj9Swcf5j — नायाब Dr Nayab نایاب (@DOCTORNAYAB) August 24, 2020

“During the treatment he passed away at the hospital,” his son-in-law Tarun Joshi told PTI.

He was cremated at Shukartal last evening, where his friends and family offered condolences, Joshi added.

Sahil is survived by three daughters.

After the death of his wife, Shobha Bhagat, three years ago due to cancer, the poet’s health had started failing.

Source: PTI