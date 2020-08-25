Urdu poet Ashok Sahil dies at 64

Sahil had been suffering from kidney ailments for some years

By Mansoor Published: 25th August 2020 1:42 pm IST
Source:Google


Muzaffarnagar: Urdu poet Ashok Sahil passed away at a Meerut hospital on Monday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 64.

Sahil had been suffering from kidney ailments for some years, and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened on Monday morning.

“During the treatment he passed away at the hospital,” his son-in-law Tarun Joshi told PTI.

READ:  UP: Medical officer held for killing woman doctor

He was cremated at Shukartal last evening, where his friends and family offered condolences, Joshi added.

Sahil is survived by three daughters.

After the death of his wife, Shobha Bhagat, three years ago due to cancer, the poet’s health had started failing.

Source: PTI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close