Urdu Science Congress concludes at MANUU

Hyderabad: Teachers of MANUU have the dual responsibility of publishing their research work and writing books in Urdu and English in order to teach Urdu medium students as well as reach others. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor expressed the view in his presidential address at the valedictory session of National Urdu Science Congress 2020 yesterday evening.

Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu (CPKU) and School of Sciences, Maulana Azad National Urdu University jointly organized the Congress.

Dr. Parvaiz said that Urdu Science Congress is encouraging new writers with good quality of the articles. It is the responsibility of all of us to make efforts to ensure the progress of the language. Urdu speaking people lack awareness about health issues and logic. To improve the situation, he started publishing monthly Science magazine twenty-five years ago and now things are improving, he added.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Zafar Ahsan, Visiting Professor of Mathematics said that writing research papers in Urdu is essential because it helps in teaching. But to maximize its reach they also need to be translated into English. He gave the example of a Japanese scholar whose work written in 1930 was translated in 1960 only for reference by another scientist who described it worthy enough to win Nobel Prize.

Dr. Abid Moiz, Consultant, CPKU and Convenor of the Congress presented a detailed report of various sessions and conducted the proceedings. On the occasion, Prof. Zafar Ahsan presented a cash prize of Rs. 5000/- each to Basharat Hussain for the best paper and Sariah Noman for the best presentation of paper respectively.

Prof. Mohd Zafaruddin, Prof. Farooq Bakhshi, Dr. Abdul Moiz Shams, Dr. Irfana Begum, Mr. Anis Azmi, Ms. Zahra Fatima, and others also spoke on the occasion.

