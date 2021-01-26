Urdu university celebrates Republic Day by thanking COVID frontline warriors

Hyderabad: City-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day by thanking the COVID frontline workers for their services in the ongoing pandemic.

After unfurling the tricolor today, Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), while addressing the gathering, said, “Gathering today in a coronavirus-free environment reflects the hard work and sacrifices of those involved in health, sanitation and police services as well as the effective steps taken by the Central and State Governments. We are all grateful for that.”

Highlighting the importance of the Constitution he said that after independence, there was a need for a constitution that would give all citizens equal status, rights and opportunities to flourish and to participate in the development of the country.

“As such the constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950 and it is the citizens of India who carry it in letter and spirits,” he said.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, he said that Gandhiji in his book “Mere Sapnaon ka Bharat” had already echoed similar views enshrined in the constitution.

Prof. Siddiqui Mahmood, Registrar I/c, Prof. Abul Kalam, Proctor, Mr. M G Gunasekaran, Finance Officer and other officials were present on the occasion.

Dr Karan Singh Utwal, Head, Dept. of Hindi and Dr Mohd. Muzaffar Hussain, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Education & Training presented the National Anthem.