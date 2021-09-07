Urdu writer Baig Ehsas is critically ill, family and friends seek prayers

Hyderabad: Celebrity writer Baig Ehsas is in a critical condition in a city hospital.

Ehsas, who retired from the University of Hyderabad a few years ago as professor of Urdu, was admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachibowli about two weeks ago after developing COVID like symptoms.

According to his close friend Feroz Alam who is keeping a tab on his health constantly, Baig Ehsas after showing signs of improvement suffered a heart attack on Sunday night. Though he has survived the attack, his general condition has deteriorated. “The family members are in contact with his doctors. They are worried over the situation,” he said.

Alam, Associate Professor at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, requested Baig’s relatives, friends, students and admirers to pray for his recovery.



Baig, a short story writer, has won Sahitya Academy Award a couple of years ago, in Urdu fiction writing.