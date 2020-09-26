Urdu writer Mujeeb Ahmed receives TS Urdu Academy Award

Hyderabad: Prolific Urdu storywriter Mohammed Mujeeb Ahmed’s short story collection Mere Dukh Ki Dawa Kare Koi (Let Someone Cure Me of My Grief) won the second prize for best work of fiction from the Telangana State Urdu Academy.

The book with 19 stories is centered on the issues that women face.

The short story collection includes Mumbai Hamlon ke Mazloomein (The Oppressed Victims of Mumbai Attacks ), Dil Se (From the Heart), Hum Hindustani ( We, Indians), Koi Charasaaz Hota (If Only There Was Some Healer), Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (Love is Life), and Maa (Mother).

Ahmed’s two other short story collections Zindagi Ka Safar (Journey of Life) and Waadi-e-Mohabbat Ke Bichde Musafir (Lost Travelers from Valley of Love) are now available in the market. Across the border in Pakistan, Ahmed also won accolades from a literary organisation based in Gujranwala, Punjab for his earlier work, Mere Dukh Ki Dawa Kare Koi