Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing outfit made with aluminium foil

Mumbai: Actress Urfi Javed, who rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has become a new favourite controversy kid among netizens these days. The actress has been receiving end of internet trolling for a long time now due to her outfit picks. She has been continuously making headlines for her sartorial choices as her fashion sense has become a frequent topic of discussion among fans.

Urfi, who does not shy away from experimenting bold choices of dresses, is back in news again for her recent quirky and unusual outfit that has made heads turn. In a video, that is now surfacing online, the actress can be seen dressed up in a metallic silver mini dress and a huge crown. The look is actually a recreation of American singer Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look.

The video was first posted on Instagram by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani. As soon as the clip went viral, netizens were left extremely confused and assumed that she may be wearing a dress made out of silver aluminium foil.

Urfi’s OOTD did not go well with many merciless trolled her. Someone asked her why is she wearing an outfit made of aluminum foil, while others were left baffled about the fact that the actress actually had the guts to wrap herself with an aluminum foil.

“Is she wearing aluminium foil,” a user said. Another user commented, “Girl with no mind.” A third person wrote, “Hey bhagwaan isne to silver foil k usage hi badal diye.. Maayne hi badal diye… RIP silver foil users”

This is not for the first time that Urfi Javed received backlash, earlier also, she got slammed by netizens who said she does very ‘inappropriate dressing’.

What’s your take on her outfit?