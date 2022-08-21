Urfi Javed hits back at trolls, wears a dress made of stones

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and television actress Urfi Javed is always grabbing headlines with her unique sartorial choices. From wearing a seashell dress to an outfit made entirely out of safety pins, Urfi has always made headlines for donning a bizarre look every time she steps out.

Urfi Javed, who enjoys 3.4 million followers on Instagram, is often vocal about her fashion choices and does not shy away from sharing her latest looks. Although she is subjected to a lot of trolling for her boldness, that does not deter her.

In fact, recently, she hit back at her trolls by donning a dress made entirely of stones. Urfi Javed took to Instagram to debut the dress. In the video, she shared a screengrab of a comment on one of her posts which said, “Isko pathar se maarna chahiye” (someone should hit her with stones).”

Urfi captioned the video, “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment.”

Ever since then, the video has been going viral around the internet with many praising Urfi Javed for her creativity and wit.

One user commented, “Genius”, while another said, “Killing it”.

However, as usual, Urfi was also subjected to trolling.

On the professional front, Urfi Javed was last seen playing the role of Payal Sharma in Aye Mere Humsafar.