Urfi Javed to marry on national TV? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Urfi Javed has been grabbing headlines almost every day for her bizarre fashion sense. The actress gets trolled on the internet either for her controversial statements or her unique outfits. Recently, speculations were rife that Urfi will be taking part in ‘Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti’. It was also reported that she will be seen as one of the suitors on the show.

However, Urfi has now cleared the air around these rumours and revealed that she is not going on the show.

In conversation with ETimes, Urfi Javed said, “Lately, I have been seeing a lot of rumours about me doing a swayamvar show. But I’d like to make it clear that I am not doing the show. Also, I would never do a marriage-related reality show. I believe marriage is a very sacred and personal thing. So If I were to get married, it would be a very private and personal affair and not on some reality show on Television.”

Talking about Swayamwar Mika Di Vohti, Singer and Rapper Mika Singh is all ready to find his perfect life partner on the show. Few celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi and more from the industry, will be seen helping him make the right choices. The show has begun its shooting and will premiere on television on June 19.