Urfi Javed to Zeeshan Khan: Meet CONFIRMED contestants of Bigg Boss OTT

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to entertain the audience with its over-the-top drama. The first six weeks of the six-month run of Bigg Boss 15 is called BB OTT. It is all set to air from August 8 on Voot and will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ahead of its premiere, the makers have been dropping teasers about the contestants whom fans will see inside the house. After singer Neha Bhasin, Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan and Bollywood actor Karan Nath are the other confirmed contestants. Take a look at the list of participants who are set to get locked in the Karan Johar’s house.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants list

Neha Bhasin

Bollywood’s popular playback singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant who will be seen in Bigg Boss. She has crooned several hit songs including Swag Se Swagat, Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Dhunki, to name a few.

Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is popularly known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya. He recently made headlines after he decided to fly in a bathrobe. He recorded his heated discussion with the airlines objecting to his ‘outfit’, which soon went viral on social media.

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor Karan Nath, who is known for playing the lead role in films like Paagalpan and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, is all set to take part in Bigg Boss OTT.

Divya Aggarwal

Actress-model Divya Agarwal, who is the winner of Ace of Space season 1, will be entering the OTT version of Bigg Boss.

Manasvi Vashist

He was last seen playing the role of Aryan Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri model-actress Akshara Singh who sets the stage of fire with her charming, strong presence, will sharing the Bigg Boss OTT roof with other contestants.

7. Neha Malik

Popular Punjabi actress and model Neha Malik will also be seen inside the house.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He got the attention of the audience with films like Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. He has also done movies such as Tumse Milke Wrong Number, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine among others.

Urfi Javed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Urfi Javed has been part of several TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Bepnaah, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and many more. She will be soon entering the Bigg Boss house.

Ridhima Pandit

Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth actress Ridhima Pandit will also be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT will air Monday-Friday, 7 pm, and on weekends at 8 pm on Voot. The audience will also get 24X7 access via live streaming on the OTT platform.