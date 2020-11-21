Urgent measure: House-to-house Covid survey begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 : The house-to-house Covid-19 survey has started in the national capital in close coordination with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi Government — one of the major steps taken as part of the Centre’s multiple plans chalked out after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

The MHA confirmed the move on Saturday, informing that “the Govt of NCT Delhi has started a house-to-house survey”.

The screening exercise involves checking people for signs of flu such as fever, sore throat, cough and asking them about their travel history to map the virus. The aim is to identify people with Covid-like symptoms, create a comprehensive database and then get them tested.

Three says after a high-level meeting on November 15 between Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among other officials in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the MHA said the the house-to-house survey was in an advanced stage and was expected to begin by this weekend and completed by November 25.

MHA Spokesperson Nitin Wakankar shared the information in a series of tweets about the beginning of the survey for which district officials have roped in civil defence volunteers, accredited social health activists (Asha), auxiliary nurse midwife workers, booth level officials and municipal staff, including domestic breeding checkers, licensing inspectors and sanitation workers – apart from the government health workers who have experience on the job.

As per part of Centre’s assurance to help Delhi government in the fight against Covid-19 following Shah’s meeting with Kejriwal, Wakankar said 125 ventilators from Bharat Electronics Limited have reached Delhi and 116 oxygenated beds have been added in Central government hospitals and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“ICU beds in Delhi have increased by 205 in Central government, Delhi government and private hospitals following a meeting held by Union Home Minister @AmitShah on Nov 15 to ramp up medical infrastructure for Covid surge,” the Spokesperson said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 on the directions of the Home Minister, said the official, adding 30,735 RT-PCR samples were collected in Delhi on November 19 as compared to 12,055 RT-PCR samples on November 15.

In his direction, Shah had said ICMR and the Delhi government must work together to enhance the RT-PCR testing capacity to 60,000 tests by end November.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions to carry out survey of private hospitals on same lines as those done by multi-disciplinary teams set up by MHA, the official added.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi started to rise after October 20. In the week ending November 14, Delhi recorded previously unseen levels of new cases, and daily fatalities have hovered close to 100 a day.

Following the inputs being received from Delhi, the Union Home Minister held meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reviewed the situation arising due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, ensuring to provide 750 ICU beds to Delhi and many more steps.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 5,17,238 positive cases so far. Of the total, 4,68,143 patients have recovered and 8,159 have lost their lives due to the virus. As per latest 24-hours data, a total of 6,608 Covid patients were found positive in Delhi till Friday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.