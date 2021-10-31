Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st October 2021 8:49 pm IST
Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to share her diagnosis and requested those who came in contact with her to get tested for the coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fine and have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately,” Matondkar wrote on the microblogging site.

“Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities,” she added.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 301 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the city’s caseload to 7,55,632 and death toll to16,244. There are 3,966 active COVID-19 cases.

Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year.

