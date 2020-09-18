Urmila thanks people for support after Kangana’s soft porn remark

Taking to Twitter, Matondkar thanked the "real people of India" for standing with her in the face of fake "propaganda".

By Mansoor Published: 18th September 2020 3:30 pm IST
Urmila thanks people for support after Kangana's soft porn remark

Mumbai: Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the “real people of India” for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a “soft porn star“.

Matondkar had called out Ranaut’s claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

In response, Ranaut said Matondkar, who is considered one of the biggest stars of the 90s, was a “soft porn star” who is not known for her actions during an interview with a private news channel.

Ranaut’s comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many, including frequent collaborator Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Swara Bhasker, hailing Matondkar’s consistent “grace and dignity” throughout her career of over 25 years.

READ:  Actor Suriya criticises SC for upholding decision to conduct NEET

Taking to Twitter, Matondkar thanked the “real people of India” for standing with her in the face of fake “propaganda“.

“Thank you the Real People of India and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind,” Matondkar wrote on Twitter.

Others from the fraternity who came out in support of Matondkar included actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.

Source: PTI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close