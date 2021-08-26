Urvashi gives sneak peek into Ambani’s luxurious private jet [Photos]

Mumbai: The reigning queen and blossoming diva of Bollywood Urvashi Rautela is known for her mesmerising beauty and versatility. The actress, who rose to fame with Honey Singh’s music video titled Love Dose, has come a long way in her acting career and achieved a lot too. She has managed to garner success in her long acting career.

Apart from her captivating skills –acting, dancing, modeling, Urvashi is known for living luxurious life. From flaunting expensive accessories to owning palatial home, the Sanam Re actress never fails to surprise her fans with her take on fashion and luxury.

Urvashi Rautela enjoys a huge fan following on social media and recently took to her Instagram account to share a few posts where she managed to turn heads with her on point fashion style. But what grabbed everyone’s attention is the private jet which she traveled. It belongs to Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s sons Anshul and Anmol. Fans managed to recognise it after spotting ‘Jai Anmol, Jai Anshul’ written on it. The private jet is reportedly worth 73 million dollars. Have a look.

In the pictures, Urvashi looked glamourous and classy, wearing a bright yellow outfit from ‘Versace’. She paired it with her Rs 15 lakh ‘Christian Dior’ lady bag. The actress has donned a yellow outfit with and looked flawless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi film. recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is also starring in a lead role in web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda