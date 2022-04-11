Urvashi Rautela congratulates kick-boxer Burhanuddin Rangwala on his win

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 11th April 2022 12:51 pm IST
Mumbai: After 7-year-old Burhanuddin Rangwala from Mumbai won medals for Maharashtra at the National Championship in kick-boxing, actress Urvashi Rautela tweeted and congratulated him.

The tweet reads: “So proud of Burhanuddin Rangwala. The young Mumbai Kick-Boxer, bags medals for Maharashtra at National Championship. So proud of you. Cant wait to see you in Olympics. Love you Kiddo.”

The actress says: “India is blessed with so much talent be it in art or sports. It is our duty to encourage them to take it to another level. These young children are the future of our country. It is amazing to see their devotion and love for sports.”

Burhanuddin adds: “I’m blessed that my parents are supporting me and helping me to fulfill my dreams. I’m thankful to the Government of Maharashtra, Urvashi ma’am, Sanjeeda (Sheikh) ma’am who all are sending me wishes. This is encouraging me in a way for my next wins.”

