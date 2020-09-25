Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D’Souza

Mumbai, Sep 25 : Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project.

The details of the project are still under wraps, but the actress has shared the experience of working with the filmmaker.

“Working under Remo Sir’s vision is indeed a great opportunity for any artiste. We were supposed to work together two years back however, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed he chose me again. He’s one of the most inspiring, supportive and wonderful directors I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

“We had shot in Goa because Goa means beautiful golden beaches and history that is associated with this state. We have captured a lot of natural beauty. We had also shot in very beautiful old churches and beaches,” she added.

Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.