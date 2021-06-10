Urvashi Rautela shares training video of getting punched in the gut

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th June 2021 6:44 pm IST
Urvashi Rautela shares training video of getting punched in the gut

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela on Thursday shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer.

In the Instagram clip, Urvashi stands in a black sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen.

“NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows,” Urvashi captioned the video.

MS Education Academy

The actress claims she is practicing for an action film. She will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button