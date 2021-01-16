Urvashi Rautela starts shoot with ‘dream co-star’ Randeep Hooda

Mumbai, Jan 16 : Actress Urvashi Rautela on Saturday posted to share with fans that she has reported for duty on the set of her upcoming web series, Inspector Avinash. She stars in the show with Randeep Hooda, who she says is her dream co-star.

Urvashi shared on Instagram: “Katte bahut dekh liye, ab sarkari bandook ki garmi dikhayenge! Reporting on duty from today produced by @officialjiostudios #InspectorAvinash, directed by #NeerrajPathak @neerrajpathak1 opposite my dream costar & someone who’s very sensitive towards choosing movies @randeephooda #love #UrvashiRautela #RandeepHooda.”

Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios’ web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep will be seen as a tough cop dealing with criminal activities in the state.

The cop thriller web series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.