Urvashi Rautela’s career choice that is driven by hormone of love

Mumbai, Nov 25 : Actress Urvashi Rautela wants to try out all genres, but wants to do a romantic film again, after the 2016 release, Sanam Re.

“I have hunger as an actor to do all sorts of films and explore all genres and let myself grow with every film,” she said.

“While hope is certainly important, the scientific reason why we tend to fall for a good romantic film is oxytocin or the hormone of love. So when we see a love story, the story resonates with us and our brains react as if we are experiencing it ourselves. When it comes to romance movies, it can feel a bit like we are falling in love ourselves and connecting with the same on a deeper level,” said Urvashi.

The actress recently shot for the video of the song “Woh chaand kaha se laogi”.

“It is my small wish and aspiration to do a romantic film again after ‘Sanam Re’. This video is purely a love story with a lot of heart-break. It has been beautifully composed by Vishal Mishra,” said Urvashi.

She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

