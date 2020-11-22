Urvashi Rautela’s emotional attachment with her new music video

Mumbai, Nov 21 : Actress Urvashi Rautela says she has an emotional attachment to her upcoming song, Woh chaand kaha se laogi.

“Woh chaand kaha se laogi was never just a song to me. It was an exceptional, emotional crescent. It holds a special place in my heart. It is the story of an ambitious smalltown girl who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in the big city. It is about her struggles in the film industry, and her ups and downs as an actor. She is very unapologetic and demeaning at the same time,” Urvashi said.

“It is a classic love song through the journey of this actress, and this song defines unconditional love to me. I believe that in life we all have that one person we deeply love, and only that person has the power to destroy us, but that also shapes us as the person who we are,” she shared.

She added: “I absolutely love the song because of the emotional attachment I have to this character. I was wonderful working with Vishal Mishra, who composed and gave his voice to the song, and Mohsin Khan, my co-actor.”

The actress is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”, a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.