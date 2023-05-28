Urvashi Rautela’s staggering demand shakes Tollywood

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood sensation, has reportedly increased her remuneration for special songs. The industry is buzzing with reports that she has demanded a bomb amount for a single song in the upcoming Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni film.

Urvashi Rautela, known for her hot dance moves and captivating screen presence, is determined to make a name for herself in Tollywood. While she is not currently pursuing lead roles, she hopes to impress the Telugu audience with her enthralling special songs. With the opportunities that have come her way, Urvashi is making every effort to capitalise on her fame.

Her appearances in special songs such as “Where is the party” in Waltair Veerayya and “Agent” with Akhil Akkineni have gotten a lot of attention and a lot of love from the audience. Her dancing abilities and glamorous performances have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on viewers.

Urvashi Rautela has landed a coveted special song in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film. According to Tollywood Net, she has demanded an extravagant remuneration of Rs 3 crore for her contribution to this song. Surprisingly, given her popularity and buzz, the producers are reportedly willing to meet her demands and secure her presence in the film.

Fans are looking forward to Urvashi’s scintillating performance in the Boyapati-Ram Pothineni project as discussions about her staggering pay continue in film circles. The excitement is palpable, as viewers have come to expect nothing less than an electrifying spectacle whenever Urvashi Rautela appears on screen.