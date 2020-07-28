Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ to have a sequel?

The OTT release Virgin Bhanupriya might have a sequel, says lead actress of the film, Urvashi Rautela. She added that the film will be similarly accessible to everyone in the digital space.

“I believe that Part 2 will similarly be accessible to the audience, with a lot of twists,” she said.

Urvashi is clearly overwhelmed to have worked in the heroine-oriented film. “It’s very fulfilling for me as an artist because my director, producers and the entire cast and crew of the film was happy, which made me very happy. ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ for me is a very special and extraordinary film as it is first of its kind film made on virginity. What made ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ accessible to the audiences was the fact that there was a family angle with lots of comedy infused in it,” she gushed.

The actress says she is thankful to the audience for loving the character, Bhanupriya.

Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won’t happen in her life.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Source: IANS

