US: 5 killed, 18 injured in gay nightclub shooting in Colorado

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 20th November 2022 6:02 pm IST

Washington: In another case of a mass shooting in the United States, five people were killed and another 18 were injured in a shooting incident at a gay nightclub “Club Q”, in the state of Colorado on Saturday, CNN reported.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said authorities received “numerous” 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene, according to the American broadcaster.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Also Read
Student killed in shooting at US university campus

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and offered condolences to victims and their families.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said. Details of how the shooting ended have yet to be released by police, but Castro said “this was not an officer-involved shooting.”

This is a developing story and more information is awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button