As prices tank, US to stockpile 75 mn barrels of oil: Trump

In this handout photograph taken by India's Presidential Palace on February 25, 2020, US President Donald Trump speaks as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) looks on during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan - The Presidential Palace in New Delhi. (Photo by Handout / India's Presidential Palace / AFP)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to buy 75 million barrels to replenish the national strategic stockpile.

“We are filling up our national petroleum reserves… You know, the strategic reserves. And we are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves,” Trump told reporters at his daily coronavirus press conference.

Also Read Cheaper than bottled water: Oil prices fall to historic lows

Oil prices crashed into negative territory Monday after coronavirus lockdowns around the globe shrivelled demand, as US demonstrators once again took to the streets in several state capitals demanding the reopening of the world’s number one economy.

Source: AFP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.