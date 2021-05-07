US air passengers screen highest number since COVID-19 pandemic

 "TSA screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints yesterday, Thursday, May 6," Farbstein said, according to Sputnik.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th May 2021 7:54 pm IST
Representative Image

Washington: US airports screened a record 1.64 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Friday.

 “TSA screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints yesterday, Thursday, May 6,” Farbstein said, according to Sputnik.

“It’s the highest checkpoint throughput since the start of the pandemic,” Farbstein added.

Farbstein noted that on the same day in 2019, before the start of the pandemic, TSA screened 2,555,342 people, an indication that air passenger traffic has not yet fully rebounded, Sputnik reported.

According to John Hopkins, the US has registered 32,605,775 COVID-19 cases so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button