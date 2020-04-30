US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai on Wednesday while battling rare cancer.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film actor. He was a true talent in the cinema industry, and his loss will be deeply felt,” Juster said in a tweet.

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film actor. He was a true talent in the cinema industry, and his loss will be deeply felt. #RIPIrrfanKhan. pic.twitter.com/OqF4BV2JKf — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan who was born on 7th January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan was the son of late Jagirdar Khan and Begum Khan.

On 23rd February 1995, the actor married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayan.

The actor who is known for his work not only in Bollywood but also British films and Hollywood had received many rewards including Film Fare Awards, National Film Award.

Although the actor played key roles in many Bollywood movies, his popular movies are ‘The killer’, ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’

