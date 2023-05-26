US Ambassador visits T-Hub, heaps praise on Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The new US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Friday heaped praise on Hyderabad calling it the ‘future’.

“This place has captured my imagination. If you want to see the future, it’s right here in Hyderabad. You see it in the enthusiasm of the people, space like this (T-Hub), and growth, construction, and momentum of the city,” he remarked after his visit to Telangana’s premier startup incubator.

“Telangana is playing an impressive role in not just start-up ecosystem but also translating ideas and dreams into reality and jobs,” he said.

Also Read US Ambassador visits Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad

“Being from California, I’ve had the privilege to meet some of the most talented & creative entrepreneurs in tech. I feel that same kind of dynamism here at T-Hub; no wonder it’s quickly developed a reputation as a premier startup incubator in India’s #StartUpEcosystem,” he tweeted after the visit.

Being from California, I’ve had the privilege to meet some of the most talented & creative entrepreneurs in tech. I feel that same kind of dynamism here at T-Hub; no wonder it’s quickly developed a reputation as a premier startup incubator in India’s #StartUpEcosystem. pic.twitter.com/IrrQXXiTle — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 26, 2023

The US Ambassador also visited the recently opened new US consulate in the city and the Indian School of Business (ISB) and interacted with its team.

I’ve heard so much about #Hyderabad’s beautiful new consulate. Now I see what everyone was talking about! It was an honor to meet our amazing team and learn more about the many opportunities we have to grow the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership in the region. pic.twitter.com/tJTOK4iDVp — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 26, 2023

There’s a reason the Indian School of Business in #Hyderabad has partnerships with top U.S. schools such as Northwestern, Penn, MIT & Tufts. After meeting with faculty & staff, I’m excited to see what ISB does next & what future partnerships lie in store! pic.twitter.com/mJh6KIgNSo — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 26, 2023

Garcetti, who also visited a transgender facility here, stated that Hyderabad has created a city that belongs to everyone. During his visit to the ISB Hyderabad, the US Envoy stated that the ISB was not only helping to the development of future Indian business leaders, but was also researching business globally.