US announces USD 31 million support for flood-hit Nepal

Washington: The US announced USD 31 million in funding for Nepal to build bridges in flood-affected areas, address civic needs of affected communities and support the deployment of drones to assist in future disaster recovery efforts.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session.

Hooker extended the United States’ heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, including the families of the approximately 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for, according to a statement from the US Department of State.

During their meeting, Hooker announced plans to work with Congress to provide USD 10 million in funding for permanent, custom-built bridges, which the US is sourcing from an American company.

These bridges will restore critical transportation infrastructure in affected areas and strengthen regional connectivity, the statement said.

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The under secretary also announced plans to provide USD eight million in additional assistance for water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as shelter, protection, livelihoods, and winterisation support, to affected communities.

The department also plans to provide USD 13 million in US-made drones to better support future disaster recovery efforts.

This funding announcement brings the United States’ total assistance to Nepal’s flood response and recovery efforts to more than USD 36 million.

The US will continue to work closely with the Nepal government to identify and deliver additional assistance where it is most needed, the statement said.

At least 1,451 people were killed and over 6,000 are missing after the devastating floods that hit the Rasuwagadhi region in Nepal near its border with Tibet on August 26.