US Army Chief of Staff won’t quarantine in Thailand during visit

Bangkok: The US’ Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will not be required to quarantine under the anti-coronavirus pandemic measures in Thailand during his two-day visit next week, said a senior government official.

Gen. McConville is scheduled to visit Thailand on July 9 and will meet Thai army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong under a “special arrangement” ,which will spare him the 14-day state quarantine, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing National Security Council (NSC) Secretary General Somsak Rungsita as saying.

Gen. McConville will arrive in Thailand from Singapore on July 9 and will leave the next day, Somsak said.

According to the NSC chief, guests of government may visit the country by a given schedule without undergoing the 14-day state quarantine.

However, Gen. McConville and his entourage, consisting of less than 10 staffers, will not stray out of the itinerary during his two-day visit, he said.

