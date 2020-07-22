US asks China to close its Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours

Posted By Qayam Published: 22nd July 2020 2:00 pm IST

Washington: US has asked China to close its Consulate in Houston in 72 hours.

Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of China’s state-run Global Times in a tweet said: “The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move.”

Earlier in the day, US media had reported that Police and fire officials in Houston responded to reports that documents were being burned in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston.

Relations between US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues.

China’s move to impose national security law in Hong Kong, its human rights violation in Xinjiang and territorial aggression in South China Sea have all drawn fierce criticism from Washington.

Accusing China of bullying smaller countries, US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday vowed to deter against China’s “coercive behaviour” in the South China Sea.

Source: ANI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close