US-based company Qentelli kickstarts operations in the city



Hyderabad: Qentelli, a US-based technology company on Thursday announced that it is expanding operations in the city. The organisation helps organisations bring their native mindset into the digital medium via orchestrated engineering

Qentelli is currently hiring for more than 500 vacancies for full-stack developers, product managers, automation engineers and other roles by the end of 2021 to cater to the demands of its new businesses keen on digital transformation and delivering future-ready applications to customers.

The company has an innovation lab working on technologies from 2016 onwards that were considered experimental. Qentelli has also developed a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) infused frameworks and products that help accelerate transformation by improving the time-to-market to realise their return on investment.

The idea was to build intellectual property (IP) that addresses the core of how technology is delivered – not only to build software but also to build a rich digital experience for brands to deliver superlative experiences to their customers.

The company has also made significant investments in AI technologies, specifically in Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The company is hiring across various experience levels, and openings are mainly tech-focused roles in Automation, UI/UX, Full Stack Devs (.Net, Java), Python – Hadoop – Data Science, AWS and Azure DevOps, SAP (ABAP, SD, FICO, etc.) while the other availabilities are in business functions like sales, pre-sales, human resources, operations, and marketing.

The hiring process of the company is focused on a hybrid work model that combines in-person and remote working. The organisation has partnered with Udemy and LinkedIn as well to address the learning needs of their employees.