US-based Qentelli announces week-long hiring fest for tech jobs

Hyderabad: A week-long hiring fest starting from October 26 to 29 for tech jobs has been announced by US-based Qentelli, a leading global technology company focusing on continuous delivery through orchestrated engineering. Through its recruitment drive, the company stated that it plans to reach out to over 30,000 professionals focusing on hiring and recruiting at least 300 people at the end of the fest.

The walk-in drive is focused on hiring across a variety of roles in technology, including DevOps professionals – cloud, AngularJS, NodeJS and UI / UX Devs, full-stack developers with experience in AWS, Azure or relevant tech, automation engineers (Selenium and TOSCA), performance engineers, .Net developers, and SAP professionals (ABAP, SD, Concur and FICO).

The company stated in a press release on Thursday that it is looking for experienced professionals with relevant experience and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or a similar field. Candidates with industry-leading courses/certifications on automation, intelligent testing, robotics, AI, ML, and neural networks will have an advantage.

The interested candidates can walk in at Qentelli’s Hyderabad office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Octave Block, 4th-floor Unit 2B.

The calendar for the fest is as follows:

26 October – Automation (Selenium & Tosca) & Performance Engineers

– Automation (Selenium & Tosca) & Performance Engineers 27 October – .Net Full Stack Developers

– .Net Full Stack Developers 28 October – SAP (ABAP, SD, Concur and FICO)

– SAP (ABAP, SD, Concur and FICO) 29 October – DevOps, AngularJS, UI developers and NodeJS

Qentelli said that the drive intends to showcase the company’s culture and workplace and allow the local candidates to visit their Global Innovation Centre in Knowledge City, Hyderabad. Pranav Sabharwal, who recently joined the US-based company as the Senior Director of Talent Acquisition, leads this drive. Quentilli stated that he envisions helping the company onboard exceptional talent. “Pranav brings a wealth of experience to this role gained through his prior stints at several MNCs in India and abroad,” the press note read.

“In the next three years, Qentelli is poised to seize a significant portion of the digital transformation solutions provider marketplace. This year alone, we are on the path to double and onboard an additional 500 experienced people by December,” the executive vice president of the company, Rashi Srivastava said. He further added that the company is strengthening its presence in many strategic areas, especially in Artificial Intelligence and ML.

Pranav Sabharwal, senior director, talent acquisition at Qentelli, remarked, “The drive will help us to hire passionate individuals who believe in our mission, and it will be instrumental in our next phase of hyper-growth.”

The recruitment drive aligns with Qentelli’s recently announced expansion plan in India to hire more than 500 roles by the end of 2021. It aims for USD one billion valuations by the end of 2023. The company said that it has had tremendous growth in the customer base in 2020 and 2021, along with hundred per cent client retention and low employee attrition levels.

It claimed to be on a mission to address the rising digital needs of its customers and expand its team to get the right set of people to deliver faster, better, cost-effective solutions for modern digital businesses. To learn more about the current job openings and apply for the programme, visit: https://www.qentelli.com/qdrive/hiringfest