US-based Sprinklr to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister for IT KT Rama Rao announced the establishment of a development center of the US-based firm Sprinklr, following a meeting with its representatives, on Saturday.

Sprinklr is a New York-based company, platform. Addressing the meeting KTR highlighted Telangana’s IT potential stating that the state government will fully cooperate with the company.

The centre will be set up with a strong workforce of 300 IT professionals, with an estimated employee headcount of up to 1000 in the next three to five years.

It is to be noted that Sprinklr develops a SaaS customer experience management platform that was listed on the New York Stock exchange in 2021.

It combines various applications for social media marketing, social advertising, content management, collaboration, employee advocacy, among others. The company employs 3700 people in 25 countries, across 24 time zones and 27 languages.