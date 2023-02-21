US cannot fund a racist govt like Israel: Senator Bernie Sanders

United States of America’s (USA) senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders has expressed concerns over the new legislation concerning the United States’ aid to Israel and the latter’s role in clashes against the Palestinians.

In an interview with CBS, Sanders said the US needs to hold its horses on providing aid to a government that has indulged in years of human rights violations.

This is a big deal! Bernie Sanders says we can't keep giving unconditional funding to Israel's racist, anti-Palestinian government, & adds that he's considering legislation to that effect. Anyone who claims to be a progressive or cares about human rights must support this effort! pic.twitter.com/zOAGEvJUGG — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) February 20, 2023

“I am very worried about what Netanyahu is doing, and some of his allies in government and what may happen to the Palestinian people. And let me tell you something, I mean, I haven’t said this publicly. But I think the United States gives billions of dollars in aid to Israel. And I think we’ve got to put some strings attached to that and say ‘You cannot run a racist government,” Sanders told CBS News‘ Margaret Brennan.

“You cannot turn your back on a two-state solution. You cannot demean the Palestinian people there. You just can’t do it and then come to America and ask for money,” he said.

When asked if the government is thinking about providing aid to Israel with conditions, Sanders answered in the affirmative.

“You cannot give – if you have a, you know, whether it’s Saudi Arabia or other authoritarian societies if a government is acting in a racist way, and they want billions of dollars from the taxpayers of the United States, I think you say, ‘Sorry, but it’s not acceptable. You want our money? Fine. This is what you got to do to get it,'” he remarked.

Sanders has earlier expressed skepticism on how Israel should use US aid and how the US should have control over how much aid to be given in response to moves by either side that undermine the peace process.