US cannot restore pre-2015 sanctions: Iran FM

Tehran, Sep 20 : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US will not be able to restore the pre-2015 sanctions against Tehran in its unilateral attempt in the UN Security Council.

In a televised address on Saturday, Zarif said that the US lost its authority pertaining to any action in the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal when it withdrew from the accord in 2018 unilaterally, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US officials are themselves well aware that their attempt is “void”, but they are resorting to “bullying” policies in international relations, he said.

Zarif’s remarks came as a response to the recent comments made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We will return to the UN to reimpose sanctions so that the arms embargo will become permanent next week,” Pompeo had said on September 16.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to invoke the “snapback” mechanism to restore all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran after its failed and isolated attempt at the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Tehran.

However, the overwhelming majority of Security Council members asserted that the US has no right to invoke the “snapback” mechanism as the country is no longer a participant after its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

Indonesia’s UN ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country held the Security Council presidency for the month of August, said that he was “is not in the position” to take further action as there was no consensus among council members over the issue.

Under Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, the arms embargo against Iran expires on October 18.

Tehran has said that it will not accept a renewal of the embargo.

