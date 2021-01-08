‘US Capitol attack shows impact of hatred by political leaders’

Geneva, Jan 8 : Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the violent assault on the US Capitol showed the destructive impact of hatred by political leaders.

“We are deeply troubled by Wednesday’s attack on the US Capitol, which demonstrated clearly the destructive impact of sustained, deliberate distortion of facts, and incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders,” Xinhua news agency quoted Bachelet as saying in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

“Allegations of electoral fraud have been invoked to try to undermine the right to political participation.

“We are encouraged to see that the process has continued in spite of serious attempts to disrupt it,” she added.

In her statement, the UN rights chief called on “leaders from across the political spectrum, including the President of the United States, to disavow false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well”.

Bachelet also said that her office noted with dismay the serious threats and destruction of property faced by media professionals during the protests, saying that she supports calls from many quarters for a thorough investigation into the events.

On Wednesday afternoon, the US Capitol witnessed what many called “a dark chapter” in history as protesters stormed the building, clashed with security officers and forced the evacuation of lawmakers who were in the midst of a session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Four people, including a woman, died in the clash, according to police.

