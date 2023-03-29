US citizen arrested while crossing Indo-Nepal border on fake documents

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:38 pm IST
Two juveniles wanted in over 20 robbery cases held
Representative Image

Maharajganj: A US national was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday while trying to cross over to Nepal on fake visa and passport documents, a senior police official said.

Immigration Officer, Sonauli check post, Shabbir Kumar said, Eric Daniel Beckwith (64), a citizen of America, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested in the morning by the immigration department in Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake.

Also Read
Rajasthan: Hindu rally disturbs namaz time, stones pelted; 12 held

Sonauli in Maharajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal.

A case has been registered against the foreign national under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act.

The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and he is being questioned, an official of the local intelligence unit said.

According to police, the foreign national entered India in June 2018 and has stayed in many big cities.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button