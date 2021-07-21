US condemns rocket attacks on Presidential Palace in Kabul

Washington DC: The United States on Tuesday (local time) condemned the rocket attacks on the Presidential Palace in Kabul during the Eid prayers.

Addressing a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the United States continues to call for an end to the violence and restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

“We condemn the rocket attacks on Kabul that occurred today. We continue to call for an accelerated path to a political settlement and an end to the violence,” Price said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, during the morning Eid prayers, three rockets landed in areas near the presidential palace during Eid prayers.

The spokesperson further said the people of Afghanistan are united in their desire for a “just and lasting peace” and that US diplomacy is geared toward bringing that into effect.

Speaking at a ceremony after Eid prayers, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani slammed the Taliban, saying that they have “no will for peace”.

“This Eid has been named after Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, the Taliban showed that they have no will for peace” he said, adding that “we will make decisions based on that”.

Last week, high-ranking delegations from the Afghan government and the Taliban concluded two days of negotiations and agreed to expedite the peace efforts and continue high-level talks. However, the talks fell short to meet the people’s expectations from their engagement amidst increasing violence in the country.