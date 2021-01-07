US Congress affirms Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump

Washington, Jan 7 : The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes has placed US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the American presidency.

On Wednesday night after violent protests rocked Washington D.C., the Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden.

Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.

The certification comes after thousands of Trump supporters assembled in Washington D.C. earlier on Wednesday as the Congress convened in a joint session to certify Biden’s victory.

But both the House and the Senate, which were separately debating an objection to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes, had to recess and evacuate after the protesters breached the Capitol.

Confrontations between law enforcement officers and the protesters have inflicted injuries on both sides.

At least four people have been, 52 arrested and 14 police officers injured as a result of the violence.

