US Congresswoman denounces ‘state-sponsored’ killing of Palestinian child

By Bhavya Singh

US Congresswoman Betty McCollum has denounced the shooting of a Palestinian child by the Israeli forces in the West Bank. The Congresswoman referred to the incident as “grotesque state sponsored killing” and urged the Biden administration to investigate the incident.

Ali Abu Aalya, a 15-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in his stomach by an Israeli soldier during a protest near his village of al-Mughayir in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

“This senseless incident must be condemned as a direct rest of Israel’s permanent military occupation of Palestine. I urge the incoming Biden administration to fully investigate and verify to the American people that no US taxpayer-funded military aid to Israel provided material assistance enabling this taking of a child’s life.”

The killing also sparked outrage among Palestinian Rights activists. McCollum’s fellow House Democrat Rashida Tlaib, of Palestinian descent, also condemned the killing and wrote on Twitter, “No child deserves to die like this”.

The Palestinian Presidency called on the International community to come together to provide protection for the Palestinian people and help them establish an independent state.

UNICEF also released a statement on Friday condemning the killing of Abu Aalya. “Unicef urges Israeli authorities to fully respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of all children and refrain from using violence against children, in accordance with International law,” reads the statement.

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov also addressed the death and called for investigating this “shocking incident.”

Appalled by the killing of a 15 year old #Palestinian boy, Ali Abu Alaya, near #Ramallah today. #Israel must swiftly and independtly investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident. Children enjoy special protection under international law and must be protected from violence. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) December 4, 2020

Ali Abu Alia was killed today by Israeli soldiers in his village of Mughayyir in the West Bank. He was only 13-years-old, a child robbed of his life by the brutal violence of the occupation. pic.twitter.com/FxJxrJIAQ6 — IMEU (@theIMEU) December 4, 2020

14 years old child Ali Abu Alia was killed yesterday in Al Mughair village near Ramallah. Children enjoy special protection under international law. How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8RHbDQhhrz — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) December 5, 2020