US Consulate in Hyderabad at Nanakramguda to process over 3000 visas daily

Hyderabad: After its inauguration on March 20, the US Consulate in Hyderabad held its first press meeting at its Nanakramguda office in the city on Wednesday.

The press meet was addressed by Consul General, Jennifer Larson and Consular Chief, Rebekah Dramé. The officials clarified doubts over Dropbox facilities, visa wait times and other queries.

The officials stated that visa procession windows at this office have been increased to over 50. Consular appointments – both visa and U.S. citizen services appointments, have been increased from 1500, at Paigah Palace, to 3500 at Nanakramguda and soon more officials will be appointed to run the office at full capacity.

The officials stated that the US Mission in India has set a goal to process one million visas this year adding that apart from B1 and B2 visas, ie; for visitors, the wait times have been dropped down to below 6 months.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad officially ends lease of Paigah Palace

In terms of drop box facilities, they stated that if a person has in the past been granted any visa for the US, the drop box will ease the process for them as it waives off interviews and shortens wait time. Intercategory visa change or renewal may also be done through drop boxes.

The following are the wait times at the Consulate in Hyderabad:

New address of US Consulate in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda

The new facility of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, which is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia, was built with an investment of USD 297 million. The new consulate office, constructed on a 12.2-acre site, has many new features, including 54 visa procession windows.

The consulate is located at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

US Consulate at Paigah Palace began operations in 2009

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad which is the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947 began its operation in 2009.

Till March 15, it was housed in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Hyderabad. It covers three states viz., Telangana State, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The palace was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman and it is spread on four-acre land. It is a double-storied building.

In the past 14 years, the US Consulate approved over 16 lakh visas and processed 42511 citizenship services. Now, the US authorities are looking forward to surpassing those numbers.