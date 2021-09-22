US consulate in Hyderabad to resume work normally from Nov

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is likely to start conducting interviews for visas in November. There are indications that the travel curbs on Indians who have taken COVID-19 vaccination will be ended and their entry would be permitted in the US.

In the wake of the American Government’s decision to permit Indian entry into the US, the American Consulate staff has started planning a work policy to process visa applications in an efficient manner.

According to sources, steps are being taken to receive visa applications and conduct interviews from the beginning or end of November.

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only interviews of those students who have succeeded in getting admissions to the US universities are being conducted. But from November end, visas of all categories will be issued.

It is being said that those who have submitted visa applications in the past will be given priority for conducting their interviews before issuing deadlines for the new applicants.

However, if someone has an emergency – particularly medical kind – then their visa applications will be processed on a priority basis.

According to the consulate staff’s plan, only those applicants will be permitted to enter into the consulate who have taken two shots of the coronavirus vaccines.

The US Consulate officials will review the local situation and will be authorized – in keeping with the Department of Health’s instructions – to enforce suitable covid-19 related protocols.