US consumers spend $11 bn more online for domestic flights this year

San Francisco: The US consumers have spent $11 billion more online for domestic flights this year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, a report showed on Friday.

Domestic flight bookings so far this year have driven $76 billion in online spend, 17 per cent more than the comparable period in 2019 (pre-pandemic), where $65 billion had been spent.

While the $11 billion difference is partly driven by higher prices, bookings have also grown 5 per cent compared to 2019, according to data from Adobe Analytics Insights.

In comparison, the same periods in 2021 and 2020 (January-October) brought in $43 billion and $32 billion, respectively.

“After record spending on physical goods in the first two years of the pandemic, we see consumers shifting more significantly towards services such as air travel,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights.

Also Read Musk shuts Brussels office, EU regulators raise eyebrows

“We expect the momentum to carry through the holiday season, even as prices remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

Adobe measured direct consumer transactions from six of the top 10 US airlines and over 150 billion web visits.

Prices for domestic flights have continued to rise and in October, prices increased 24 per cent over 2019 levels and 2 per cent month-over-month.

But despite elevated prices, demand remained strong. Consumers spent a total of $7.7 billion in October this year, 15 per cent more than October 2019.

Based on arrival sites, Hawaii is a top holiday travel destination, said the report.