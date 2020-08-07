US Covid-19 cases surpass 4.9 million

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 4:16 am IST
US initial unemployment claims fall to less than 1.2 mn

New York, Aug 8 : The number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 4.9 million on Friday, reaching 4,902,692, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 160,255, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The hardest-hit state California recorded 541,693 cases, followed by Florida with 510,389 cases, Texas 484,400 cases and New York 419,642 cases, the tally showed.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close