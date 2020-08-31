US Covid-19 cases surpass 6 million

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 4:32 am IST
US Covid-19 cases surpass 6 million

New York, Sep 1 : The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 6 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

US Covid-19 case count rose to 6,002,615, with the national death toll reaching 183,203, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 706,731 cases. Texas and Florida both recorded more than 620,000 cases, followed by the state of New York with 434,100 cases.

Other states with over 190,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

A return to campus for the fall semester has recently caused great concern over potential outbreaks among students across the US.

READ:  Chennai customs seizes foreign, Indian currencies worth Rs 1.36 cr

Over 30 states have reported thousands of coronavirus cases on newly reopened campuses, including the University of Alabama, where more than 1,300 students have tested positive.

US Covid-19 cases topped 5 million on August 9.

By far, the US remains the worst-hit nation, with the world’s most cases and deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global caseload and death toll.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close