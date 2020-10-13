US Covid-19 cases surpass 7.8 million

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 7:31 am IST
US Covid-19 cases surpass 7.8 million

New York, Oct 13 : Covid-19 cases in the US have totalled 7,802,281, along with 214,045 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

California has so far reported a total of 857,563 cases, the highest among all states, the CSSE said on Monday.

Texas registered 820,921, followed by Florida with 736,024. The caseload of New York state exceeded 470,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other states with over 210,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the US remains the world’s worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths, accounting for about one fifth of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  TN pharma exporter held for shipping out psychotropic drugs
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 7:31 am IST
Back to top button