US Covid-19 deaths top 150,000

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 30th July 2020 2:29 am IST
US Covid-19 deaths top 150,000

New York, July 30 : US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 150,000 mark to reach 150,034 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 4,396,030, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

New York state has reported the highest death toll of 32,658 in the country.

California, Florida and Texas have emerged as new epicentres of coronavirus infection in the country, as the death tolls rose to 8,724, 6,332 and 5,913, respectively.

Other states with more than 6,000 fatalities include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close